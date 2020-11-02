KITCHENER -- Provincial police have charged an individual from Norwich Township for hosting a gathering on Halloween.

Officers were called to a gathering at a home on Quaker Street around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 31. According to police, there were more than 25 people at the event, which is in violation of the number of people allowed to gather outdoors in the Reopening Ontario Act.

In September, the provincial government scaled back gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as Ontario moved into the second wave of the pandemic.

A 36-year-old was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with failing to comply to the act, which carries a fine of $750 if convicted.

Bylaw officers in Waterloo also handed out one gathering charge on Halloween for an indoor gathering of around 15 people.