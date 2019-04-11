

Education Minister Lisa Thompson hinted Thursday morning that there would be some changes to child care in the provincial government's first budget.

“We certainly campaigned on insuring that childcare across Ontario is accessible and affordable and flexible for families from one end of this province to another,” Thompson said with a smile.

The Progressive Conservatives promised during the election that families would receive a rebate of up to 75 per cent of their childcare expenses. Now, they're making good on that promise.

The Ontario Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses credit will allow families with incomes up to $150,000 to receive child care rebates.

The credit, based on a sliding scale, could mean that families may be eligible to receive up $6,000 per child under seven, and up to $3,750 per child between seven and 16.

Children with severe disabilities would be eligible for up to $8,250.

Altogether, the credit is expected to cost the province about $390 million annually.

The Waterloo Region Community Services department says it is always proactively thinking about how changes in child services would impact the region.

The organization says that affordability and accessibility for parents is always top of mind.