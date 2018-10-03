

A cupola removed from a Waterloo church for restoration was replaced today.

The piece was removed from the Emmanuel United Church in August for restoration.

At 113 years, the cupola, along with the roof beneath it, was in need of repair.

Property owners said at the time that the roof would not withstand another winter.

On Oct. 3, the piece was returned to its home atop the church, using a crane to put it in place.