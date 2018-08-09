Featured
113-year-old cupola removed from Waterloo church to be restored
Cupola removed from the Emmanuel United Church
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:22PM EDT
The cupola on The Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo was removed with a crane on Thursday.
The piece of architecture will not be gone for long; it will be fully restored and placed back at the peak of church.
A temporary replacement will be installed until the cupola has been completed.
It was also removed in order to make repairs to the roof of the 113-year-old church.
The property owners say the roof was leaking and likely wouldn’t have lasted another winter.