The cupola on The Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo was removed with a crane on Thursday.

The piece of architecture will not be gone for long; it will be fully restored and placed back at the peak of church.

A temporary replacement will be installed until the cupola has been completed.

It was also removed in order to make repairs to the roof of the 113-year-old church.

The property owners say the roof was leaking and likely wouldn’t have lasted another winter.