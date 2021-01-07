KITCHENER -- A care home in Arthur continues to deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases in an outbreak that started last month.

Caressant Care Home in Arthur currently has a total of 29 cases in residents and 17 in staff members. The retirement home wing has reported 21 cases in their 26 residents.

Spokesperson Stewart Oakley said the majority of cases are asymptomatic and said the retirement and long-term care units are both properly staffed despite the outbreak.

"We have a full complement of staff," he said. "We are appropriately staffed for taking care of our residents, both on the retirement side and the nursing home side, so there's no concerns there. This is checked daily."

Caressant Care also owns Country Manor in Cambridge, which is dealing with a large outbreak. Cambridge Memorial Hospital took over management of that home in December.

Oakley said there are currently no plans for local authorities to take over the Arthur home, adding the decision would be made by the Ministry of Health.

There are 12 care homes in Wellington-Duffering-Guelph dealing with active outbreaks.