Car sent into ditch after two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Elmira on Friday evening.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 1:11PM EDT
A two-vehicle crash in Elmira sent a car into a ditch.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Listowel and Steffler Roads.
The collision was between a transport truck and the car.
Police, fire fighters and paramedics responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported, and police gave no indication on whether or not charges would be laid.