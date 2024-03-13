KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Car flips over during Kitchener crash

    A dramatic crash shut down a busy Kitchener road on Wednesday.

    Waterloo regional police say the collision happened on Homer Watson Boulevard, near the Block Line roundabout, around 11:30 a.m.

    A car could be seen on its side up against a barrier wall with its roof ripped off.

    Another vehicle, a pickup, had significant damage to its front end.

    Police said three people were taken to hopsital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Homer Watson Boulevard has since reopened to traffic.

