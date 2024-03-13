Car flips over during Kitchener crash
A dramatic crash shut down a busy Kitchener road on Wednesday.
Waterloo regional police say the collision happened on Homer Watson Boulevard, near the Block Line roundabout, around 11:30 a.m.
A car could be seen on its side up against a barrier wall with its roof ripped off.
Another vehicle, a pickup, had significant damage to its front end.
Police said three people were taken to hopsital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homer Watson Boulevard has since reopened to traffic.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Canadian game inspired by Wordle says it hasn't been targeted as owner fights 'clones'
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Trudeau calls those opposed to carbon tax 'short-term thinker politicians'
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.