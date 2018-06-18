Featured
Car flips into creek; driver hurt
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 2:57PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital following a bizarre collision in Kitchener.
A car that had been trying to navigate the area around roundabout at Lancaster and Bridge streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday somehow ended up on its roof in a creek near the intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was said to have suffered minor injuries.
Further details were not immediately available.
The car is being pulled out of the creek. It's a sight to see...drawing in dozens of bystanders. @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/3dudNF3ZQH— Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczurCTV) June 18, 2018