The first-ever Shine On Dave Blackburn Memorial Car Rally and Show took place on Saturday.

The event combined a rally and a show by taking people on a three hour tour of Perth County to historically significant locations.

It began and ended at the Stratford Perth Museum.

Food, games, music and a beer garden were available for the 50 participants.

A fundraiser for the local Rotary Club, the show also served as a tribute to the late Dave Blackburn, the former president of the club and a community leader.