Featured
Car crashes into trees, sends woman to hospital
A car crashed into multiple trees, sending one woman to hospital on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener).
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 7:03PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital following a single-car crash on Highway 6.
It happened near Ennotville around 5:30 p.m.
The car was travelling northbound at the time of the crash, according to police.
It crashed into two trees before stopping.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
She was pulled from the vehicle by fire crews and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police say charges are pending.