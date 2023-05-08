Car crashes into house, ruptures gas line: Woodstock police
People have been evacuated from their homes after a car crashed into a house and ruptured a gas line in Woodstock.
Woodstock Police Service say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street between Douglas and Butler Streets.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say several homes have been evacuated for precautionary reasons. There is no time estimate on when the road will reopen.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
War shadows Victory Day, Russia's integral holiday
Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country's identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead
A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.
5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023
Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.
London
Summer-like temperatures expected this week
A picture-perfect week of sunshine and summer-like temperatures are on the way for the London region this week. The normal high for this time of year is around 18 C with the region expected to peak at 28 C on Thursday.
London Knights advance to the OHL Championship
The London Knights beat the Sarnia Sting 5-1 Sunday in game six
Windsor
Overnight house fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were kept busy overnight with a house fire that broke out just after 1 a.m. It happened on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street.
Summer-like temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex
With a slight chance of showers on Monday, the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex looks picture perfect.
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
Barrie
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie
The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.
Northern Ontario
Vandals who cut down trees on Timmins trail could face fines of $100K
A volunteer group in Timmins is raising the alarm on chronic vandalism along a popular trail system.
-
Tiger Woods is accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend, according to court document
Erica Herman, who was a long-time girlfriend of professional golfer Tiger Woods, has accused the 15-time major champion of sexual harassment, according to a court filing by Herman's attorney in Florida on Friday.
-
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
The death toll has risen to eight after an SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. At least 10 others were injured, police said, as they prepared to arrest the hospitalized driver.
Ottawa
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Photo radar cameras catch thousands of speeders during snowy Ottawa winter
Statistics show the 17 automated speed enforcement cameras across the city of Ottawa issued 15,887 tickets in January and February.
Toronto
Reinhart the hero as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
Sam Reinhart scored at 3:02 of overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
Poll shows Olivia Chow leading mayoral race, nearly a third of Torontonians still undecided
Olivia Chow still leads the pack of Toronto mayoral hopefuls, according to a new poll released Monday.
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
Montreal
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
-
Laval police arrest man in January drive-by shooting
Laval police (SPL) arrested a man suspected in the January shooting of a 77-year-old man as he was leaving a liquor store in the Vimont neighbourhood. The SPL said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlos Pena Torrez is facing attempted murder and discharging a firearm charges and will return to court on May 10. He is currently in custody.
Atlantic
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Winnipeg
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
'Part of a worldwide trend': E-bikes becoming more popular in Winnipeg
A new trend in sustainable, personal transportation is gaining popularity in Winnipeg.
-
Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees
Over 29,000 Albertans have been forced from their homes as more than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
Edmonton
-
'I'm feeling the hurt': More homes destroyed in Fox Lake as fire remains out of control
Dozens of houses have been lost to fire in a northern Alberta community, and for one High Level resident, those losses are hitting home.
-
Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP asked residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers search for a man in the area they believe to be "armed and dangerous."
Vancouver
'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
-
Grand Forks, B.C. state of local emergency rescinded
Residents in Grand Forks, B.C. are feeling optimistic Sunday, as the state of local emergency has been rescinded thanks to peaking flood waters.
-
Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey
Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.