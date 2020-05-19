KITCHENER -- A cannabis retailer has announced it will be opening a new store in Kitchener across from Conestoga College's Doon campus.

Sessions Cannabis says its new location at 2480 Homer Watson Blvd. in Kitchener is one of 30 new stores it plans to open across the province this year.

While the retail landscape is a challenging one amid COVID-19 restrictions, a news release from Sessions says it will be offering shopping alternatives for customers.

"We have curbside pickup and same-day delivery available, both of which are performing well at our other locations," says CEO Steven Fry in a news release.

That is in line with what other cannabis companies in Waterloo Region have been doing since the pandemic began as well.

Sessions will join Meta Cannabis in Kitchener, Bud and Sally in Waterloo and Tokyo Smoke in Cambridge as one of the region's only cannabis stores, but that could change soon.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's website, there are currently 16 potential cannabis retail stores in Waterloo Region whose applications are in progress.

Sessions hopes to have its grand opening this summer, but is waiting to set a date until it gets the green light from the AGCO.