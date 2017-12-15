

A recent look at cheese production in Canada is anything but good news for fans of gouda.

Statistics Canada says gouda production in the first three quarters of 2017 was 22 per cent lower than it was one year earlier. Production of Swiss cheese fell by the same amount, while a slight drop was also reported in cream cheese production.

Overall, there was a five per cent increase in Canadian cheese production in the first nine months of 2017.

Increased production was most noticeable in varieties like parmesan (up 16 per cent from 2016 levels), mozzarella and Havarti.