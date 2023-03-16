Canadian men’s para hockey team face off against USA in Elmira

The Canadian men’s para hockey team was in the spotlight Wednesday evening as they took on the Americans in Elmira.

It was a packed house at the Dan Snyder Memorial Arena. The first of three exhibition games, gearing up for the world championship.

Though it was only exhibition, both teams played to win.

“We play them a lot so it gets pretty heated but that’s one of our strategies –to play physical and shut them down,” said Anton Jacobs-Webb of Team Canada.

“The game was electric, it’s awesome,” said Josh Pauls, captain of Team USA.

The crowd cheered on the home team but some of the younger fans were simply amazed by the athlete’s speed and skill.

“The way they shoot the puck, and the passing, very impressive,” said one young attendee.

The game was a close one that needed overtime but eventually the American’s potted the winner.

“Come in when the crowd is jeering you and it provides a little extra motivation in a rivalry game against Canada,” said Pauls.

Despite the outcome for the Canadians, both teams were proud to show off the game they love to a packed crowd of young fans.

“When there are big crowds, you are trying to show off the best of the sport,” said Jacobs-Webb. “It’s fast, it’s physical, I love the passing, the shots, the accuracy, those are the fun parts.”

The two teams hit the ice again Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.