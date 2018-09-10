

CTV Kitchener





The Canadian Armed Forces was scheduled to conduct a training event this week.

It was planned from Sept. 11 until Sept. 14 at the former Guelph Correctional Centre.

Guelph Police said in a notice that training would not be conducted at or near designated heritage buildings, of which there are multiple on-site.

The public is advised to stay out of the immediate vicinity during the training to ensure safety.

Residents were advised that there would be higher noise levels during the duration of these training events.