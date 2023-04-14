Canada-wide wanted man from Toronto arrested in Kitchener

A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after regional police arrested him in connection to a stolen motor vehicle investigation in Kitchener.

According to a media release issued on Friday by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), officers found the stolen vehicle on Thursday around 1 p.m., in the area of Victoria Street South and Walnut Street South.

Despite trying to run away, the man was arrested and police say they determined he was wanted on a Canada-wide parole revocation warrant.

Police said officers also located and seized an automobile master key, a loaded handgun, a prohibited magazine, Canadian currency, as well as suspected fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine.

The man is being charged with the following:

Possessing a firearm contrary to order (five counts)

Possessing ammunition contrary to order (five counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Careless storage of ammunition

Possessing a prohibited device

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – ammunition

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possessing an automobile master key

Police say the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.