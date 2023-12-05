KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge woman wins $100K with lotto ticket

    Stephanie Daoust in a photo from the OLG. Stephanie Daoust in a photo from the OLG.

    A Cambridge woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

    Stephanie Daoust, 46, was at home watching TV while playing Instant Bingo.

    “I wasn’t really paying attention until noticed I had matched all five numbers in a row and made a box,” she said in an OLG media release. “I convinced myself it wasn’t real. I had to check it on my phone – I was stunned to see the Big Winner screen.”

    Daoust still can’t getover her luck.

    “It was an emotional ride. It felt like an out of body experience with all the excitement. I never imagined something like this would happen to me. I feel fantastic!”

    She told the OLG she’ll use some of the prize money on her mortgage and also travel to Italy.

    The winning ticket was purchased at The Buck Variety on Andrews Street in Cambridge.

