CAMBRIDGE -- The City of Cambridge has voted not to go forward with a proposed affordable housing project in Churchill Park.

A citizen group asked council to look into building modular homes, which caused concerns for other residents.

Debra Briese walks through Churchill Park every day.

"It's always been one of my favourite spots," she said.

Briese said it's a peaceful, safe space, but she's worried that might change.

"It would destroy this whole area," she said.

Local group Citizens for Cambridge suggested that council could build affordable housing for up to 40 people in the park using modular housing. The group proposed using an area near the park's west entrance that was once an RV campground.

"Yes, it is in the park, but it's away from the activity with kids," said Bob Howison with Citizens for Cambridge.

Other residents were quick to bring their concerns to council. Briese handed out flyers door-to-door.

"Churchill Park is not close to hospitals, it's not close to doctors' offices," Briese said.

"It's a Band-Aid initiative," Cambridge residents Adam Cooper said.

Those against the proposal said the park isn't the best place for it. The busy spot has a splash pad and a playground, and some are worried about safety.

"Cambridge residents are sick and tired of being put in danger by inappropriate measures that are aimed at homelessness being applied to drug addiction," Cooper said.

The Citizens for Cambridge group said it's time to find a new solution to the housing shortage.

"What we are doing now isn't working, so let's try something different," Howison said.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry commended the group, saying out-of-the-box solutions may help Cambridge fix its ongoing need for affordable housing.

"We need to get help for them," Howison said. "Do people think people choose this lifestyle?"

After hours of delegations and deliberations, council passed a motion for staff to provide a feasibility report to put the project on a different site owned by the city. All park land, including Churchill Park, is excluded.