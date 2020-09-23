Advertisement
Cambridge Toyota plant operating again after temporary shut down from parts shortage
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:05PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 3:36PM EDT
Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., Friday, July 31, 2015. (Aaron Lynett / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KITCHENER -- Production has started again after it was temporarily suspended at the Cambridge Toyota plant due to a supply shortage of some parts.
The company said the north and west plants, located in Cambridge and Woodstock respectively, resumed production on Wednesday and the south plant in Cambridge will start again on Thursday afternoon.
Employees had three choices during the production delay -- use a paid vacation day, take an unpaid day off or go to work for a regular shift where they could take training or be given other work.