KITCHENER -- Production has started again after it was temporarily suspended at the Cambridge Toyota plant due to a supply shortage of some parts.

The company said the north and west plants, located in Cambridge and Woodstock respectively, resumed production on Wednesday and the south plant in Cambridge will start again on Thursday afternoon.

Employees had three choices during the production delay -- use a paid vacation day, take an unpaid day off or go to work for a regular shift where they could take training or be given other work.