    Cambridge road reopens after crash

    Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.

    Police have not shared information about the crash, telling CTV News no one is available to provide details. But a yellow sedan and a large truck were visible at the scene.

    The car sustained serious damage to its front end.

    Dunbar Road was shut down from Concession Road to St. George Street. It reopened around 11 a.m. after both vehicles were cleared away.

    There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the collision.

