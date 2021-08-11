CAMBRIDGE -- A Burlington developer is looking to turn five acres of land in Cambridge into a major condominium development.

LJM Developments plans to build five 15-storey buildings on Water Street near Churchhill Park. The buildings would contain a total of 991 units.

Some residents in the area are protesting the $650 millon project.

“It seems like an overwhelming development,” said Craig Robertson, a concerned resident who started a petition against the project. “I don't think that's a very pleasant landscape look to enter the city.”

The petition has over a thousand signatures and he’s hoping for even more to help put an end to the development.

“We need to enhance the area and grow with a balance of people and nature and buildings,” Robertson said.

Nature would be impacted if the project gets the green light.

More than 650 trees have been pegged for removal. LJM Developments said it will replace 750 trees but some worry new trees wouldn’t be the same as the mature ones lost.

There are also concerns about traffic. The area already busy throughout the day.

“You’re looking at over 3,000 vehicles just from this build alone. That’s just too much,” said Mike Debrusk, who lives nearby the proposed development.

Debrusk said this part of Galt is the wrong location for the condos.

The president of LJM Developments, Liaquat Mian, said in a phone interview with CTV News that he is willing to work with the city and with residents but admitted he didn’t understand why there were still concerns.

“All concerns have been addressed like greenspace concerns and traffic studies have been made available,” Mian said.

The proposal discussed at a Cambridge council meeting, where some councillors raised their own concerns.

Out of almost a thousand units, LJM plans for only build five affordable housing units.

The company said they’re flexible and would consider adding more.

“One unit per building, it seems a bit slim considering the proximity to the core and the walking distance to the LRT, so affordable housing something to increase it to 10, 20, 30 units would be a substantial change,” Coun. Scott Hamilton said during the meeting.

“After yesterday‘s meeting we are optimistic that we can possibly get the shut down,” said Robertson.

Council decided to send the proposal to staff who will come back with a recommendation.

If approved, LJM said they would start building right away with the project taking about seven years to complete.

Residents said this won’t be the end of the fight.

“We’re not going to stop until the very bitter end,” Debrusk said.