    • Cambridge OPP hold open house for new facility

    An open house was held for Cambridge OPP's new facility on Saturday five years after their last headquarters was destroyed in a fire.

    Damages were estimated at almost $1 million for the Beaverdale Road fire.

    The new Hespeler Road facility, which is five times bigger than the previous one, was moved into in March.

    "We've got the equipment bay that we never had before, so the ability to details our cruisers on site, store vehicles that have been involved in criminal or provincial occurrences," said Staff Sgt. Willem Flink, operations manager of the detachment. "We've got a soco room here that we can process our own evidence if need be. The technology and the space is the biggest thing."

    Waterloo regional police and Cambridge Fire also took part in the event. Recruiters were on hand for anyone considering a future in policing.

