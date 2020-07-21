KITCHENER -- Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios has been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus.

In a news release, Karahalios said she voted against Bill 195.

UPDATE: Karahalios has now been ejected from the PC caucus and will sit as an independent. pic.twitter.com/rBnA0otGep — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) July 21, 2020

The bill would extend emergency orders in Ontario, allowing the government to make decisions about COVID-19 relief efforts.

Karahalios called the bill an "unnecessary overreach."

A statement from the premier's office said Karahalios is no longer sitting with the PC party.

"Bill 195 is an important piece of legislation that protects each and every citizen during the pandemic," the statement said in part.

