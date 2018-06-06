

CTV Kitchener





Doug Craig will seek a sixth term as Mayor of Cambridge.

Craig, who was first elected to the role in 2000 and whose career in municipal politics began in 1976, officially registered Tuesday to run again.

In an interview with CTV News last fall, the former teacher said that if he were to run for another term, his goals would include moving ahead with a planned sports multiplex, further improving the Galt core and bringing new development to the Preston area.

Craig is the first candidate to register to run for Cambridge’s mayoralty. In 2014, he won 53.3 of all votes cast, nearly three times the total of his nearest challenger.

Municipal elections take place Oct. 22.