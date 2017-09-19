

Doug Craig has been Cambridge’s mayor since 2000. His career in municipal politics began in 1976, and it’s been a part of his life consistently since 1991.

And he’s not ready to call it quits.

Asked by CTV News if he was thinking about running in the 2018 election, Craig said he was “strongly looking at another term” and rattled off a list of goals.

“I want to finish the multiplex. I want to finish some of the downtown stuff that we’re doing. I want to see Preston be emphasized more in terms of development,” he said.

Craig said that while he currently intends to run in 2018, health concerns or other issues could change his mind.

“There are a lot of circumstances that can happen between now and next (year),” he said.

Asked what advice he would give candidates for mayor if he decided not to run, Craig said that anyone running for public office should be prepared to make difficult decisions.

“You’re not always going to be popular, and there are many times when you’re unpopular … but that’s actually when you’re doing your job, to do the unpopular things that have to be done on behalf of the community,” he said.