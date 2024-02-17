KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man facing charges after drugs seized

    Waterloo Regional Police Service photo of items seized as a result of a search warrant in the Townline Road and Jamieson Parkway area. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service
    A Cambridge man has been arrested after Waterloo regional police say they seized drugs while completing a search warrant.

    Officers say they seized suspected cocaine, morphine, and alprazolam from a home in the Townline Road and Jamieson Parkway area of Feb. 16.

    Investigators also say they seized some cash and counterfeit money.

    A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of counterfeit currency.

