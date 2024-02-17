Cambridge man facing charges after drugs seized

A Cambridge man has been arrested after Waterloo regional police say they seized drugs while completing a search warrant.

Officers say they seized suspected cocaine, morphine, and alprazolam from a home in the Townline Road and Jamieson Parkway area of Feb. 16.

Investigators also say they seized some cash and counterfeit money.

A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of counterfeit currency.