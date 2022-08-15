Cambridge man arrested in connection to break-in

Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver