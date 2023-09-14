Cambridge hospital to resume surgeries Friday

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it will resume normal surgical operations Friday.

The hospital cancelled 59 surgeries earlier this week after the technicians who disinfect, sterilize and reprocess its surgical instruments noticed a discolouration on the tools.

Speaking on Tuesday, Stephanie Pearsall, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing executive said there’s no chance any discoloured instruments were used in surgery.

“As soon as we noticed it [the discolouration], we removed the instruments. They did not go into the operating room,” Pearsall said.

Pearsall previously said the cause of the discolouration was under investigation, but possible sources might include water, steam, or detergent used during reprocessing.

On Thursday, the hospital said it was ready to resume normal surgical operations.

“Guided by external support, some adjustments have been made and we are confident that our surgical instruments once again meet the highest quality and safety standards,” it said in a release.

The hospital did not say what caused the initial discolouration.

“On behalf of the hospital I apologize for the disruption and will prioritize patients that were cancelled. Please know that our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that we are able to provide safe care. Thank you to the community for your patience and support,” Pearsall said in the release.

The hospital said it remains committed to prioritizing and rescheduling patients who had their surgeries cancelled.