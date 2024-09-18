Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck

KITCHENER
    A 55-year-old cyclist has died following a serious collision in Centre Wellington Tuesday night.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.

    “Initial reports indicated that a red pickup truck collided with a cyclist on Wellington Road 18 between Wellington Road 7 and Eighth Line West,” OPP said in a media release.

    The cyclist, a 55-year-old from Elora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The roadway remained closed into the early morning.

    The cause of the collision is still under investigation. 

