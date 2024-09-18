Police believe woman used special skirt to steal from Guelph store

Guelph Police are trying to identify a woman they believe stole from a store using a specifically designed skirt.

On Aug. 12, a loss prevention officer working at a Stone Road Mall store found large empty spaces on shelves that had previously been filled with product. Security video showed a woman entering the store the previous day and stealing cosmetics and fragrances worth more than $2,200.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her early 20s with brown hair. She was wearing a large grey skirt with straps over the shoulders, a black t-shirt and a beige sun hat. She carried a black purse and a striped bag.

Store employees said the woman may have been wearing a fake pregnant belly that she used to hide stolen products.