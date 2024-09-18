KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • City of Guelph green lights construction of new high school

    UGDSB
    Share

    The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has been given the go ahead by the City of Guelph to start construction of the new South Guelph Secondary School.

    With the approval of the building permit and site plan, the board will be able to break ground this fall, with the goal of opening the new school by the 2026-2027 school year.

    “I am excited that we have reached this milestone and we are all looking forward to breaking ground in the fall,” said UGDSB Chair, Ralf Mesenbrink, in a media release.

    The new school, which is funded by the government of Ontario, aims to accommodate the expected enrolment growth from a new development in the area and “alleviate current enrolment pressures from existing secondary schools in Guelph.”

    "The UGDSB received funding from the Ministry of Education for a 900-pupil place secondary school. The Ministry funding total is $61,127,381 to cover the full construction of the schoolA boundary review for the new high school is set to begin, starting with communication sent to school communities," a school board spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

    Details and a timeline of events in the boundary review process will be shared on the UGDSB website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News