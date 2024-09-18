City of Guelph green lights construction of new high school

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has been given the go ahead by the City of Guelph to start construction of the new South Guelph Secondary School.

With the approval of the building permit and site plan, the board will be able to break ground this fall, with the goal of opening the new school by the 2026-2027 school year.

“I am excited that we have reached this milestone and we are all looking forward to breaking ground in the fall,” said UGDSB Chair, Ralf Mesenbrink, in a media release.

The new school, which is funded by the government of Ontario, aims to accommodate the expected enrolment growth from a new development in the area and “alleviate current enrolment pressures from existing secondary schools in Guelph.”

"The UGDSB received funding from the Ministry of Education for a 900-pupil place secondary school. The Ministry funding total is $61,127,381 to cover the full construction of the schoolA boundary review for the new high school is set to begin, starting with communication sent to school communities," a school board spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

Details and a timeline of events in the boundary review process will be shared on the UGDSB website.