Cambridge Memorial Hospital has been under construction since Sept. 2014.

The end-date for the construction of phase one has been pushed back again to December.

Originally scheduled to finish in 2016, the work is now two years behind schedule.

Mayor Craig addressed new Minister of Health Christine Elliott in an open letter on Aug. 21, expressing disappointment in the delays.

“The whole delivery of healthcare has been impacted by these delays,” Mayor Craig said.

Specifically, the ongoing work has forced the emergency department to work in a temporary space.

He said in the letter that there had been seven delays already in 2018.

The latest development would mark the eighth.

The ongoing portion of the project involves a new 240,000 square foot wing being built.

Ultimately, the plan will bring a new mental health unit, a larger emergency room and intensive care unit, while modernizing the birthing unit and adding more patient rooms.

The entire $187 million project was supposed to take five years total.