New Minister of Health Christine Elliott was the addressee of a letter written by Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig regarding Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

In the letter, Craig mentions ongoing construction of a new patient wing, and planned renovations of the existing building.

The first phase of the project is two years behind schedule, with seven delays coming this year alone.

Staff and patients alike have felt the impact of the delays.

“The whole delivery of healthcare has been impacted by these delays,” Mayor Craig said.

While physical finishes are apparently complete, the installation of information and hospital systems are expected to continue into the fall.