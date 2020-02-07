KITCHENER -- Fire officials say a home in Cambridge will be a write-off following a large fire Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the home on Holland Court around 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the building.

All four Cambridge stations responded with over 22 firefighters on scene.

The fire started in the basement and when crews went inside they discovered the main floor was spongy, prompting them to exit the building.

They fought the heavy heat and smoke through the basement windows.

The fire burnt through the first floor, knocking out some of the ceiling on the second floor and spreading to the attic.

Officials say a man inside the home was able to exit safely and no one was hurt.

There is no word on a cause at this time, but fire prevention officers are on scene investigating. They expect to be there through majority of the night.

Officials say the home will be a complete write-off with damage estimated to be from $450,000 to $500,000.