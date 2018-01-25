Featured
Cambridge high school to undergo $5.4M expansion
École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge is pictured on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
The province is putting $5.4 million toward the expansion of Waterloo Region’s only French-language Catholic high school.
École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée in Cambridge will have eight new classrooms and room for 178 more students once the expansion is complete.
“This announcement will provide a greater number of families with access to a Catholic education in French in the Cambridge region,” school board trustee Dorothée Petit-Pas said in a press release.
There are currently a number of portables at the school’s site on Maple Grove Road. The expansion will allow for students currently using those portables to move into the main building.