Cambridge Food Bank launches mobile markets to tackle food insecurity stigma

The Cambridge Food Bank has launched a mobile market in a bid to decrease the stigma associated with accessing its services. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener) The Cambridge Food Bank has launched a mobile market in a bid to decrease the stigma associated with accessing its services. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver