Cambridge family fed up with idling trains
A Cambridge family says they're fed up with trains constantly idling behind their home, and they believe it's the cause of their headaches and dizziness.
Alix Kompare says a freight train idled on the tracks near her home in Cambridge for close to 50 hours last weekend.
"It's like having a car running in your garage and being in there with it," Kompare said. "It takes our breath away."
While that one eventually moved, she says trains are often idling in the same spot.
The family's main concern is fumes.
"Even if I have my window closed it still comes in a little bit," said Joe Kompare, Alix's son. "For the last two days I’ve been like really dizzy feeling like I have vertigo."
The Kompares say trains often idle overnight as well, for hours at a time, making loud noises every 15 minutes or so.
A video taken from Alix Kompare's Cambridge home shows a train idling nearby. (Submitted)
In a statement to CTV News, CN Rail said in part:
"Locomotives are unfortunately not designed to be turned on and off in the same way as a vehicle is. Because locomotive engines use water rather than antifreeze as the coolant, engines cannot be shut down when temperatures may reach 5 degrees Celsius or lower."
"The engines are left idling in order to maintain important safety functions such as engine temperature, air pressure for the brake system, battery power, the electrical system, and to provide heating or cooling for the crew. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes to local residents," CN Rail continued, in part.
Meanwhile Alix Kompare said the family has looked into moving but, "the way costs and rents are right now, it’s very difficult."
The City of Cambridge has its own idling bylaws, but staff say they do not have jurisdiction over federal rail tracks.
When CTV News reached out to Cambridge Member of Parliament, Bryan May, May said said he does deal with railroad complaints and can typically provide assistance, and even possibly talk to the company on behalf of a resident. May and Kompare say they will be connecting to try and resolve the issue.
HOW LONG CAN TRAINS IDLE FOR?
When asked how long a train is allowed to idle for, Transport Canada told CTV News:
“The Locomotive Emissions Regulations state that a locomotives are prohibited from idling for more than 30 minutes unless it is for a stated reason in the regulations, including cold weather operations, to maintain air pressure in the braking system or to maintain heating and cooling in the locomotive cab for occupational health and safety reasons.”
On a section of their Website titled "Living by the railway,” CN Rail states:
“Where possible, many CN locomotives make use of SmartStart technology, which is an Automatic Engine Start Stop system for locomotives.”
CN Rails says half of their fleet has this technology.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians leaving Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
With federal alcohol tax set to increase, MPs advance bills to rein it in
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
-
Wind causes damage at Port Stanley golf course
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
Windsor
-
UWindsor, St. Clair College ramping up to feed battery plant talent pipeline
Both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College will be key players when it comes to building the talent pipeline required to feed the future needs of the Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
-
Feds to announce support for Windsor businesses impacted by blockades
The federal government is expected to announce support for Windsor businesses impacted by demonstrations on Friday.
-
Windsor police goal to use electric vehicles starts with charging stations in 2023
Plans are in motion to integrate electric vehicles into the Windsor Police Service.
Barrie
-
Gas and dash thefts on the rise as prices at the pumps surge
The rising prices at the pumps have led to increased gas thefts.
-
Warming centres close in Barrie with hopes of opening earlier next winter
On Thursday, after 10 weeks open, the city's two warming centres closed their doors.
-
Flag manufacturers report 'astronomical' spike in sales
Two of the largest flag manufacturers in the country are extremely busy during what is typically a slow time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
After 19 snow days, Timmins high school students pivot to virtual learning
A large number of snow days in the Timmins area – 19 – is prompting school boards to offer an online alternative.
-
Special Olympian in Sudbury was to compete at cancelled World Games in Russia
Earlier this month, Special Olympics Canada thought it was best to back out of the World Games that were to be held in Russia. More than 200 athletes were set to compete but will no longer be going due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Gatineau minor hockey player speaks out about racist incidents
A Gatineau, Que. minor hockey player is speaking out about several incidents of racism and discrimination on the ice.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after a collision near Toronto’s waterfront Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario vet travels to Ukrainian border to care for animals of refugees
Standing inside an animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, veterinarian Cliff Redford is holding a baby goat named Mya. Redford says this animal is symbolic of what he is seeing over there.
-
This is how the April 1 carbon tax increase will affect gas prices in Ontario
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Quebec Liberals vow to vote against controversial language legislation Bill 96
For the first time, Quebec's Liberal Party has vowed to vote against Bill 96, a controversial piece of language legislation.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
-
'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
-
AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Calgary
-
'There will be reckoning': Officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say first-degree murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man inside a southeast home.
-
Calgary committee votes to waive patio fees once again this year
Members of Calgary's Infrastructure and Planning Committee have voted unanimously in favour of once again deferring on-street summer patio fees year to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after downtown crash; speed, impairment likely factors: police
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver crashed into her vehicle in downtown Edmonton Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2 death, increase in hospitalizations
The B.C. government reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, and another small increase in the number of test-positive patients in hospital.
-
Contractor files lawsuit against Metro Vancouver over termination of North Shore wastewater contract
The original contractor for the behind-schedule and over-budget North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project is suing Metro Vancouver for the wrongful termination of its contract, as well as millions of dollars in payments it alleges the regional district wrongfully withheld.