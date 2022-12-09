Cambridge driver charged after his 'brakes didn't work' at RIDE program

A 34-year-old from Cambridge has been charged after rolling through a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in The Township of Howick.

According to a tweet from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver yelled at OPP while going through the RIDE program that his “brakes didn’t work.”

As a result, OPP were able to stop the driver and found he had a suspended licence and was operating an unsafe vehicle.

The driver’s vehicle was towed.