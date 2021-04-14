KITCHENER -- The Hindu community is asking the City of Cambridge for permission to spread ashes over the Grand River following cremations.

The request was discussed at a council meeting on Tuesday night along with whether or not they could build a structure alongside the river for ceremonies.

Council specified that they are unclear which levels of government are able to allow or deny this activity.

“We as a municipality don’t have the jurisdiction or the ability to perform our own work [on the river], let along grant permission for any other community for any other works,” said Mike Hausser, director of operations for the city.

The collection from the Hindu community is offering $20,000 to build a structure on the Grand River for scattering ceremonies, but say anyone in the community would be able to use it.

Council voted in favour of asking staff to consult with the upper levels of government before coming back with a report.