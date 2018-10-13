

CTV Kitchener





Paris Ontario hosted the 2018 Great Canadian Butter Tart Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bakers from across the country battled for the title of Canada’s best butter tart.

Some incredible creations far from the traditional raisins and pecans could be tried.

There were tarts made with chocolate chips, apples, pumpkin spice and more.

With so many people eating up the delicious treats, some bakers ran out of tarts.

“I didn’t expect all these bakers to sell out so fast,” says a tart lover.

According to some fans, a baker had baked a tart inside a tart leading many to try and find the unique creation.