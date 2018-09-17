

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener butcher has been employing a unique business promotion.

Colby Lemoine is one of the owners at Fore Quarter Butcher Shop, and said he wanted to line the walls with the old Blackberry phones.

The idea was to associate the nostalgia of the old devices with the tradition of a butcher shop, which most neighbourhoods had.

Bringing in an old device will earn customers a one-time offer of two sausages.

For rarer devices, Lemoine said the shop will throw in a piece of steak.

“I know that some people might take that as an insult to Blackberry, but the idea is to pay homage to this history,” Lemoine said.

Fore Quarter Butcher Shop is located on Louisa Street, and will host its grand opening on Sept. 22.