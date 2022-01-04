Buses roll into GRT's new University of Waterloo transit hub

WATERLOO -

People can finally catch the bus at the new University of Waterloo transit hub.

Grand River Transit buses rolled through the platforms at Phillip Street and Ring Road, next to the ION light rail platform, for the first time on Monday.

There are currently two platforms operational, but once construction is complete on the $10.5 million project, there will be a total of five platforms, heated shelters, and real-time bus information for riders.

"We've had buses and a minor terminal in the area for years on the campus, and with the ION implementation, we wanted to try and join those services together," said Blair Allen with GRT.

GO buses will begin using the plaza at the end of the month.

The project was jointly funded by the Region of Waterloo as well as the provincial and federal governments.