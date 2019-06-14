Featured
Burger Bliss Sliders Recipe
Emily Richards
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 11:26AM EDT
Ingredients
- 5 oz each of lean ground beef, pork and veal
- 1 egg
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)
- 1/4 each bread crumbs, minced onions
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp minced fresh tarragon (optional)
Method
Combine ingredients in a bowl.
Divide meat into 12 portions. Form into 3-inch patties. Make a thumb-print depression in centre of each patty to prevent rounding while they grill. Refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 day.
Grill patties using medium-high heat for 10 to 14 minutes, turning twice, until digital rapid-read thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each patty reads 160 F.
Makes 12 slider patties.