Ingredients

  • 5 oz each of lean ground beef, pork and veal
  • 1 egg
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)
  • 1/4 each bread crumbs, minced onions
  • 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tbsp minced fresh tarragon (optional)

Method

Combine ingredients in a bowl.

Divide meat into 12 portions. Form into 3-inch patties. Make a thumb-print depression in centre of each patty to prevent rounding while they grill. Refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 day.

Grill patties using medium-high heat for 10 to 14 minutes, turning twice, until digital rapid-read thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each patty reads 160 F.

Makes 12 slider patties.