

Emily Richards





Ingredients

5 oz each of lean ground beef, pork and veal

1 egg

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)

1/4 each bread crumbs, minced onions

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp minced fresh tarragon (optional)

Method

Combine ingredients in a bowl.

Divide meat into 12 portions. Form into 3-inch patties. Make a thumb-print depression in centre of each patty to prevent rounding while they grill. Refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 day.

Grill patties using medium-high heat for 10 to 14 minutes, turning twice, until digital rapid-read thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each patty reads 160 F.

Makes 12 slider patties.