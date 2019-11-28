KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire near Victoria Street North and Natchez Road Thursday evening.

Fire crews were on scene by around 7:10 p.m.

Officials say it is a large storage shed that caught fire.

The shed was boarded up, which officials say made it difficult to fight the flames.

Fire crews also confirm there is content inside the shed, but it's unclear what that content is.

Three stations, and close to 20 firefighters responded to the call.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no word if it is being deemed suspicious.