Brantford shooting sends one to hospital

Brantford police say a male victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday morning.

In a tweet posted at 9:48 a.m., Brantford police said officers are on scene at Nelson Street and Brock Street. Police say the call came in at 9 a.m.

One person who lives nearby says he saw a man who looked hurt being put into an ambulance, but said the injured man was able to walk out of the house on his own.

“I came out with my coffee, it was nice out and I saw an ambulance at that house and they were bringing out a gentleman, he had no shirt on and he looked like he was hurt,” Steve Szabo said.

“And all of a sudden, police started coming from everywhere.”

Police say the incident is not believed to be random, but have not said if they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.