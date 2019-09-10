

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School was briefly in a hold and secure as Brantford Police investigate an incident across the street.

Officials say the Tuesday afternoon incident involved two young men who were not students.

Police add there was some type of weapon involved.

The victim reportedly went to the school for help. The police were later notified.

One person is in custody.

There is no further safety concern at the school. The hold and secure was lifted shortly after.