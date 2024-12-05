Brantford Police Service hosts first 'Shop With a Cop' event

The Brantford Police Service is trying something new for the holidays.

The organization invited 10 local children between the ages of 9 and 13 to pair up with a Brantford police officer who would act as their personal shopper at the Lynden Park Mall for the day.

The children received a $200 Visa card to buy gifts for their families. The cards were donated by private sponsors and local businesses.

“Each officer has a kid that they’re assigned to and basically they’re just going to wander the stores with them and have the kids pick out their wish lists of what they want for Christmas,” Brantford Police Service Special Constable Santamaria told CTV News.

Once the children had picked out their gifts, a team of volunteers wrapped them.

Volunteers and Brantford Police Service members attended a 'Shop With A Cop' event at the Lynden Park Mall on Dec. 5, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)

After a morning a shopping, the children were offered a stocking full of treats, a chance to take a photo with Santa and a lunch with the officers.

“Christmas is a time where everybody needs to have some Christmas cheer and [we just want to] give back. I know the kids enjoy it. I saw their faces as they were coming through the doors and they were just lighting up,” Santamaria said.

Some members of the Brantford Bulldogs also stopped by with bags of Bulldogs gear for the kids. “We’re just here to help out. It’s for a good cause so, whatever we can do to help,” Bulldogs’ centre Ben Bujold said.

“I think it’s just good for the community, giving back. They give to us, they come out to our games, they support us, so it’s good to give back to them sometimes,” right winger Dylan Tsherna said.

Brantford Bulldogs right winger Dylan Tsherna posed with a hat during a Shop With A Cop event at the Lynden Park Mall on Dec. 5, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)

The children were chosen for the program based on a variety of factors including need, recognition of academic or sports achievements or because of their volunteer efforts.

The police said this was the first time they have hosted the event.