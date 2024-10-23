Brantford Police safely locate missing man
Brantford Police have found a missing man.
They were looking for a 26-year-old man missing for more than two weeks.
Brantford Police put out a social media post at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday saying he had been safely located.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
BREAKING Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Air Transat laying off hundreds of flight attendants, says cuts are temporary
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
This common gesture could be a sign of a concussion, researchers say
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
Martha Stewart has the funniest reason for not wanting to do ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
Martha Stewart may be hot in the kitchen, but she’s not looking to replicate that on a dating reality show.
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
'Risk of lead exposure': Kids clothes recalled, Health Canada says
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.