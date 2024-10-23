Brantford Police safely locate missing man

KITCHENER
    Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image. Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image.
    Brantford Police have found a missing man.

    They were looking for a 26-year-old man missing for more than two weeks.

    Brantford Police put out a social media post at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday saying he had been safely located.

