KITCHENER -- Brantford police are looking for suspects they say shot at a vehicle on Monday.

Police received a call about a vehicle on Eddy Avenue damaged by gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. Officials say a vehicle travelled past a home and an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.