Brantford police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 2:46PM EST
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police are looking for suspects they say shot at a vehicle on Monday.
Police received a call about a vehicle on Eddy Avenue damaged by gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. Officials say a vehicle travelled past a home and an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds in a vehicle parked in the driveway.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.