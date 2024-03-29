Brantford police looking for man last seen in January

A 48-year-old man last seen in January has been reported missing.

Brantford police posted around noon Friday that Mike was last seen on Jan. 27 and reported missing on Mar. 17.

He's described as 5'6, thin, light brown hair, hazel eyes, and many tattoos, including under his eyes and on his neck.

Anyone with information about his location and can verify his well-being is asked to call 519-756-7050.